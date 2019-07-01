New York Mets

nj.com
44924959_thumbnail

Angels throw combined no-hitter in first home game since Tyler Skaggs’ passing | MLB community reacts on Twitter, social media: ‘Bigger than baseball’ - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

In their first home game since pitcher Tyler Skaggs passing, the Los Angeles Angels threw a combined no-hitter in a 13-0 win over the Seattle Mariners. The Major League Baseball community reacted to the emotional moment.

Tweets