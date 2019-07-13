New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Don’t expect Brodie Van Wagenen to deal Mets’ top two arms
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
MIAMI — Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard probably can plan on continuing with the Mets beyond July 31. In assessing his trade chips Friday, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said he would expect
Tweets
-
He's playing more than he thought and is thriving https://t.co/1OI6FHJVlkBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brodie's not planning on dealing these two guys https://t.co/Qwa4xqykBsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SamDykstraMiLB: It started with a strike from Debbie Skaggs. In their first home game since the passing of Tyler Skaggs, the Los Angeles Angels have no-hit the Seattle Mariners. I don’t know what you believe in on any other night. Tonight, you should believe in Angels.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Angels Throw Combined No-Hitter in Honor of Tyler Skaggs https://t.co/wi9z87sqYQ #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Packers suffer enormous profit loss https://t.co/ckvvdEbZWVBlogger / Podcaster
-
Except for Oreo cookies and Chicken Parm, but yes, Baseball rocks!Baseball: still the best of all the human inventions.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets