For Love of the Baseball Movie Posters, Starring the Mets’ Clubhouse Guy
by: Kevin Armstrong — NY Times 25s
Kevin Kierst, the team’s clubhouse manager, has collected a mind-boggling array of baseball artifacts — including thousands of dollars’ worth of baseball movie posters.
