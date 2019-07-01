New York Mets

WATCH: Angels cover mound with their No. 45 Skaggs jerseys after combined no-hitter in 1st home game since Tyler Skaggs’ death - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 35s

The Los Angeles Angels wore No. 45 Skaggs jerseys for the first home game since pitcher Tyler Skaggs' death, then they covered the mound with them after two pitchers threw a combined no-hitter in a 13-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

