New York Mets

The Mets Police
43068868_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: Pitch Koosman, win games

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Looks like Gil took the hint.  Jerry Koosman.  Complete Game. He’s the best pitcher on the Mets, leave him be. And I love that we figured out NOT to play Gliding Ed Charles.  Bobby Pfell is hitting a groovy .289. Not a bad day for the Mets. Add Mets...

Tweets