Doc Gooden Arrested Last Month For Cocaine Possession
by: Gabe Fernandez — Deadspin 59s
The New York Post reported on Friday that former Mets pitcher Dwight “Doc” Gooden was arrested in New Jersey last month for cocaine possession and driving under the influence.
