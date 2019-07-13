New York Mets

The Mets Police
Brooklyn “Marble Rye” Seinfeld Promotion

by: Niko Goutakolis The Mets Police 4m

As the Summer of Seinfeld (or George) continues on, there’s a special giveaway in store for Brooklyn Cyclones (or Marble Rye) fans that are heading out to the game tonight in Coney Island: The Cyclones knock it out of the park with another fantastic...

