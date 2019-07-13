New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sterling or Scully: Retirement Edition!
by: Niko Goutakolis — The Mets Police 4m
You may or may not have heard the news that former Met outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis is retiring, following a seven year career. Kirk made a splash with the Mets back in 2012, and after a couple stints with the team, ending up bouncing around the...
Tweets
-
It's not a happy accident that I'm sharing this. Along with Joey Ramone, Bob Ross helped me get through some difficult times in my younger days. To this day, I still binge watch entire seasons of "The Joy of Painting". https://t.co/CUGEvR3ZIIBlogger / Podcaster
-
.348 - Jeff McNeil's batting average 👍 .347 - The Mets road winning percentage 👎 Mets turn to Noah Syndergaard tonight as they try to improve their record away from home https://t.co/fmEw9NllbhTV / Radio Network
-
Gates are open! Grab your Fusilli Jerry figurine - everyone through the doors today gets one! #Seinfeld30Minors
-
RT @tribelaw: Why is @SpeakerPelosi giving priority to marginalizing @AOC @AyannaPressley @RashidaTlaib & @IlhanMN (the “squad”) over unleashing the House to perform its checking function with every tool in the kit? Consider retweeting if you share my growing puzzlement and anger.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: For Mets, Respectability is Still Within Reach https://t.co/m1QiGe4Ka3 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
METS LINEUP 🐟🐟🐟 Jeff McNeil - RF Michael Conforto - CF Pete Alonso - 1B Dominic Smith - LF Robinson Cano - 2B Todd Frazier - 3B Amed Rosario - SS Tomas Nido - C Noah Syndergaard - RHPTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets