Mets send Noah Syndergaard to the mound aiming to even series with Marlins, Saturday at 6:10 p.m.

The Mets (40-51, 14.5 GB in NL East) continue their three-game set with the Marlins (34-55, 19.5 GB in NL East) on Saturday at 6:10 p.m.

