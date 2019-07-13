New York Mets

Metstradamus
44933739_thumbnail

7/13/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

The second half didn’t get off to a good start for the New York Mets (40-51), who did little right last night. Jason Vargas struggled at times, giving up six earned runs as the Mets lost to t…

