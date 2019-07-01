New York Mets

Mets Merized
44936757_thumbnail

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Andrew Cashner From Orioles

by: Samantha Brown Mets Merized Online 7m

The Boston Red Sox have acquired RHP Andrew Cashner and cash considerations from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for prospects Elio Prado and Noelberth Romero.Andrew Cashner, 32, has a 9-3 r

Tweets