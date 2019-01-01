New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Zlh3oeypg58qkpjhkxsp

Mets reflect on Angels' no-no, Skaggs tribute

by: Christina De Nicola MLB: Mets 6s

As Michael Conforto watched highlights of the Angels' combined no-hitter on Friday night, he couldn't help noticing the similarities to a game he appeared in nearly three years ago at Marlins Park. On Sept. 26, 2016, Conforto pinch-hit in the Mets' 7-

Tweets