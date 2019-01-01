New York Mets

Metsblog
44938560_thumbnail

Mets Takeaways from Saturday's 4-2 win over Marlins, including Robinson Cano's clutch home run

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Noah Syndergaard pitched seven dominant innings, and Robinson Cano powered the Mets to a 4-2 win over the Marlins on Saturday.

Tweets