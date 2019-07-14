New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Robinson Cano homers and Edwin Diaz closes it out, just like the Mets planned - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2m
Cano and Diaz both delivered like the players the Mets thought they traded for.
Tweets
-
"I think they can turn it around." Joe Girardi believes in the Mets https://t.co/TE9ETGEBaxTV / Radio Network
-
RT @metsrewind: Here's the audio feed of the 1977 New York City blackout at Shea Stadium featuring Ralph Kiner and Lindsey Nelson. https://t.co/9TzxSCyQMtBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @paulinap80: Awesome start to the baseball trip. Thnx for the auto @FlavaFraz21 #MarlinsvsMets @MetsPlayer
-
Amazin' Met of the game, second-half style. Who would get your vote? #MetsWin @RobinsonCano: Go-ahead, 2-run home run. @mconforto8: 2-run home run. @seth_lugo: Scoreless 8th inning, two strikeouts. @Noahsyndergaard: 7.0 IP, 9 K.Official Team Account
-
Well this is pretty cool. Cigarette lighters everywhere! 42 years ago today. Bizarre coincidence.Here's the audio feed of the 1977 New York City blackout at Shea Stadium featuring Ralph Kiner and Lindsey Nelson. https://t.co/9TzxSCyQMtTV / Radio Personality
-
Wow, another Bellinger bomb. Trout has competition for baseball’s best player.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets