New York Mets

The Mets Police
44944387_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Getting Pulled….

by: Niko Goutakolis The Mets Police 2m

Yesterday, the Mets (finally) thankfully won a game against the Miami Marlins, in which, Edwin Diaz got his 20th Save. Well, after a couple of fun innings, I’m getting pulled out of this one, as Shannon returns home, ready to thrill you all. I’d...

Tweets