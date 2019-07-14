New York Mets

The Mets Police
44944922_thumbnail

The Dark Knight Returned! Did Matt Harvey continue the Skaggs Magic? You’ll Look!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

Hello from Europe where it was Harvey Day!  Since the London Series people cannot stop buzzing about baseball, and when we heard that The Dark Knight was going to return…well who wouldn’t stay up all night watching THAT? Any good story needs a good...

Tweets