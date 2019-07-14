New York Mets

Gil Must Go: Wow the Expos are bad and Nolan Ryan is too

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 56s

In Game 1, Gil took the hint.  Jerry Koosman.  Complete Game. He’s the best pitcher on the Mets, leave him be. And I love that we figured out NOT to play Gliding Ed Charles.  Bobby Pfell is hitting a groovy .289. The Expos lost their 61st game.  In...

