New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
44948299_thumbnail

Syndergaard on trade talk: 'I love being a Met'

by: Christina De Nicola MLB: Mets 4m

A number of scouts came to see Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard on Saturday night at Marlins Park, and the flamethrower put on a show in a 4-2 victory over the Marlins. Though Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said on Friday that he fully...

Tweets