New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Syndergaard on trade talk: 'I love being a Met'
by: Christina De Nicola — MLB: Mets 4m
A number of scouts came to see Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard on Saturday night at Marlins Park, and the flamethrower put on a show in a 4-2 victory over the Marlins. Though Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said on Friday that he fully...
Tweets
-
Jeff McHITS 🐒 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#TreatYourself to a 3 day weekend 😜 Here's a note for your boss! Hanging with us beats going to work any day - Day Game tickets for tomorrow here - https://t.co/B2ayRli6lg Field Box Seats are only $5!!Minors
-
Most hits as the first batter of the game this season: Shin-Soo Choo: 32 Whit Merrifield: 22 Jeff McNeil: 22 #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Nice play by Hechavarria to his left for the out. He is so good defensively #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
First pitch? That's @JeffMcNeil805's niche. 💪 #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
Homer No. 31 will have to wait for Pete Alonso. Old friend Curtis Granderson robbed Alonso of a long ball with a small, well-timed jump at the wall in left. Mets 1, Marlins 0, bottom 1Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets