New York Mets legend Doc Gooden arrested for cocaine possession (Report)
by: Geoff Magliocchetti — Elite Sports NY 6m
Doc Gooden, who has struggled with drug use, was arrested in New Jersey last month for cocaine possession and DUI.
Tweets
Awesome doggie.It wasn't the most efficient start for Jacob deGrom (94 pitches over five innings) but he gave up just one run Also, look at this dog at the park! 🐶 https://t.co/Zir603yQzSBeat Writer / Columnist
It wasn't the most efficient start for Jacob deGrom (94 pitches over five innings) but he gave up just one run Also, look at this dog at the park! 🐶TV / Radio Network
Met BP will need 12 outs today to win this one will be interesting to see how Mickey plays thisBeat Writer / Columnist
Inning ending double play and deGrom gets out of trouble in the 5th #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
I always represent the #brandWhich prospects were they most excited to see in #FuturesGame whom we need to keep watching? @jeffpaternostro - Sixto Sanchez #Marlins @C_Blessing - Jo Adell #Angels @Prospects365 - Luis Robert #WhiteSox And the next Wander Franco? George Valera & Marco LucianoBlogger / Podcaster
Just put the glove with the ball in front of the plate. Then Urshela has to slide into it.Quite the slide and flexibility by Gio Urshela to score the go-ahead run in the 5th inning. https://t.co/SUH2ft8KBcBeat Writer / Columnist
