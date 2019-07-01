New York Mets

Mets Merized

Amed Rosario Benched For Disciplinary Reasons

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 23s

According to Sunday's SNY broadcast, New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario was benched in Sunday's series finale in Miami for disciplinary reasons.Rosario, 23, settled for an eighth-inning sing

