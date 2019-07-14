New York Mets

WFAN
44950959_thumbnail

Cano Has 4 Hits, DeGrom Strong In Mets’ Win Over Marlins

by: Mets – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 4m

Robinson Cano homered for the second consecutive game to help lead the New York Mets to a 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

