Mickey Callaway, Amed Rosario at odds over reason for benching
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 14s
New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario did not play Sunday, but the player and his manager can't seem to agree on the reasoning. Rosario failed to run out a dropped pop up in Saturday's game, and when his name didn't appear in Sunday's lineup, the...
WHAM! 💥 The super Cyclones saved Coney Island from the wrath of their evil foes from West Virginia! Recap: https://t.co/hLMXAwGZ9EMinors
Pollock with a three-run homer, punched just inside the Pesky Pole.Beat Writer / Columnist
What impressed us the most about Marcus Stroman during another New York homecoming? His unabashed, full-on embrace of the moment, writes @DPLennon https://t.co/pm2HGioubbBlogger / Podcaster
Lotta scoreboards lately getting player I.D. wrong. And by "lotta" I mean this one and Cleveland with the Mets players.The @Padres fun fact about @cculberson8 is either a very good joke or people legit can’t tell him apart from @LieutenantDans7 https://t.co/htxmtQuwPpBeat Writer / Columnist
I'm still betting on an Encarnacion surge, maybe this week against the #Rays.And did Edwin Encarnacion, whose slow #Yankees start quickly made him a fan non-favorite, break out last night? #BlueJays https://t.co/tA62dplssQBeat Writer / Columnist
It does matter, because he has to show he isn’t done, since the Mets have to deal with his situation.@michaelgbaron I had people tell me it doesn’t matter what Cano does in second half cause it’s useless and just gives Mets an excuse for 2020.. that’s goodBlogger / Podcaster
