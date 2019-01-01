New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
44952451_thumbnail

Callaway on why Rosario didn't start Sunday

by: Christina De Nicola MLB: Mets 6m

Mets shortstop Amed Rosario wasn’t in the starting lineup for the Mets' 6-2 victory over Miami at Marlins Park on Sunday afternoon after a lack of hustle on a play the night before. Rosario, whose fly ball to right-center in the eighth inning of...

Tweets