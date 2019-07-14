New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mickey Watch Watch: Callaway is “Inconsistent with his Messages”

by: Niko Goutakolis The Mets Police 5m

The mainstream beat doesn’t like the way Callaway is expressing the message of hustling to his players. Mickey Callaway is consistently inconsistent with his messages. Callaway attempted to downplay the issue after the game, even going so far as to...

