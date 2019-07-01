New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals for sports fans during yearly sale | TV, projector, more - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 52s
Amazon is holding its annual Prime Day sale event on Monday, July 15 through Tuesday, July 16. It is putting a ton of stuff on sale that should pique the interest of sports fans who love to watch the big game.
Tweets
-
https://t.co/N6lHKOhWvb Podcast. Good night. #SoxDaily #RedSoxTV / Radio Personality
-
It wasn't just a benching https://t.co/srZME1VqaFBlogger / Podcaster
-
Positively 4th Place. #LGM https://t.co/kI660Pw4YbBlogger / Podcaster
-
Who would have thought? https://t.co/LKhAboOMQlBlogger / Podcaster
-
Just how it should be https://t.co/ldkwDTe1IPBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TeamVivalo: @WildNOut was crazy tonight with @RealRonnieMagro and @VINNYGUADAGNINO @JerseyShore https://t.co/vhMu3S3LwKBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets