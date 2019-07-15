New York Mets

The Mets Police
44958211_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: I’m back! Not 14.5 games back, just back.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Heard you missed me, I’m back! SLACKISH REACTION:  I dunno.  I was in Europe for two plus weeks.  You think I care about the Mets?   Anyway since they are 14.5 back now we must focus on the Wild Card and the Mets took care of business this weekend...

Tweets