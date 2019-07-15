New York Mets

The Mets Police
44961873_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: Bill Hands…the Mets and Seaver another loss!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

With the baseball gods thought Koosman was pitching, or they decided to even out some of Terrific’s early season good luck.  Tom pitched well, 1 run in 9 innings…but remember last week when I told you Bill Hands was good?  Bill Hands was good.  I...

Tweets