New York Mets

Mets 360
42647544_thumbnail

Mets Minors: Jarred Kelenic and the farm system that could have been

by: David Groveman Mets 360 5m

Brodie Van Wagenen has not been particularly lucky as Met General Manager but he’s also done much to hinder himself.  Looking at selling off players, once again we are left to wonder what our futur…

Tweets