Monday Mets: Getting Got
by: Shai Kushner — Gotham Baseball 4m
It’s mid-July folks, and while the kids and grownups alike are swimming in their watering holes of choice (if they want to), the Mets season has taken a serious dive. As of this morning, the …
The #Mets undervaluing McNeil & his ability to be a productive everyday player hurt their future spending w/ the Cano trade. Unless the team seriously increases payroll (doubtful) they're going to be hard-pressed to make any serious upgrades with their current committed dollars.Said it before, but the Wheeler-Qualifying offer route doesn't make sense to me. This team is projected to have limited spending as it is, and they're suddenly gonna pay Wheeler 3X what he made in 2019? Doesn't add up. Trade him now, and then give Lockett an audition.Blogger / Podcaster
Can you at least make this a poll and give some people to choose from?Monday Matchup: if you were replacing Michelle Beadle as your lead NBA host, who would you promote?Beat Writer / Columnist
MLB’s top five in pitching fWAR. Three guys the Mets could have acquired with $ but did not try (Scherzer, Lynn, Morton), and one guy they didn’t try to trade for (Cole).Blogger / Podcaster
RT @Joe_Staszewski: Second #ExtremeRules story. Good night for #WWE. WWE Extreme Rules: How Brock Lesnar cash-in sets up huge SummerSlam: https://t.co/ecmRtZRGaIBlogger / Podcaster
Looks perfectly normal from up here.To the right is Luis Severino, to the left Dellin Betances. The pair officially starting their respective throwing programs. No, there is no set timetable for a return for either at the moment https://t.co/o1c7i6KZttBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Jacob_Resnick: “When he’s going, we’re going.” Jake Mangum’s first two weeks in pro ball haven’t been easy, but the fourth-round pick is taking everything one day at a time — and has the full support of his manager. https://t.co/dMcNPmyWZq #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
