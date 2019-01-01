New York Mets
Top trade target Zack Wheeler placed on IL with shoulder fatigue
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 14m
Zack Wheeler has been frequently mentioned as a top target heading into the trade deadline later this month, but the New York Mets may have to hang onto him now. Wheeler has apparently been experiencing discomfort in his throwing shoulder, and the...
Tweets
-
This Zack Wheeler news couldn't come at a worse time. #LGM https://t.co/gYbSfvZ0BbBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' Zack Wheeler hits IL with shoulder fatigue amid trade speculation. https://t.co/3r6oYvne7XNewspaper / Magazine
-
Regarding Wheeler... and I had a thread on how the Mets were overusing him a month ago... here’s the current score. And you’ll notice deGrom and Thor in the top ten. Mets are ten games under .500. Ten!! And Wheeler has his injury history.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: Steven Matz will start in Zack Wheeler's place Tuesday against the Twins.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: Breaking: Zack Wheeler is being placed on the injured list with right shoulder fatigue, a source says. The IL move is retroactive to Friday, so the soonest he can return is July 23. That leaves Wheeler with two starts max before the trade deadline.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Wow ...Wheeler’s now inability to be traded has to come as a relief to #Mets fans who figured they were just going to botch the trade anyway …Beat Writer / Columnist
