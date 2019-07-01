New York Mets
Mets To Place Zack Wheeler On Injured List
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 4m
The Mets will place right-hander and top trade candidate Zack Wheeler on the injured list today due to shoulder fatigue, …
Tweets
This Zack Wheeler news couldn't come at a worse time. #LGM https://t.co/gYbSfvZ0BbBlogger / Podcaster
Mets' Zack Wheeler hits IL with shoulder fatigue amid trade speculation. https://t.co/3r6oYvne7XNewspaper / Magazine
Regarding Wheeler... and I had a thread on how the Mets were overusing him a month ago... here’s the current score. And you’ll notice deGrom and Thor in the top ten. Mets are ten games under .500. Ten!! And Wheeler has his injury history.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: Steven Matz will start in Zack Wheeler's place Tuesday against the Twins.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @timbhealey: Breaking: Zack Wheeler is being placed on the injured list with right shoulder fatigue, a source says. The IL move is retroactive to Friday, so the soonest he can return is July 23. That leaves Wheeler with two starts max before the trade deadline.Beat Writer / Columnist
Wow ...Wheeler’s now inability to be traded has to come as a relief to #Mets fans who figured they were just going to botch the trade anyway …Beat Writer / Columnist
