New York Mets

The Mets Police
44970538_thumbnail

Zack Wheeler, you know, the Mets’ trade bait in his walk year, to IL with shoulder fatigue

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Maybe there really is a Phillies jersey buried inside Citi Field. Mets Police has learned that Wheeler is on the IL with shoulder fatigue.  You may recall we just had an All Star Break.   You may know that Wheeler is in his walk year.   You may know...

Tweets