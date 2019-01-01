New York Mets
Mets to place Zack Wheeler on injured list with shoulder fatigue, per report
by: Patrick Karraker — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 7m
This is a brutal blow for a Mets team that surely was hoping to recoup some value for the free-agent-to-be at the deadline.
Tweets
RT @ArtShamsky: Today is Donn Clendenon’s birthday. Let’s all not forget how important he was to the ‘69 Mets. He was the WS MVP that year & a great teammate. His clubhouse banter kept everyone on their toes “Clink” will always be remembered #WSMVP #teammate #ForeverFriends #69MetsBlogger / Podcaster
An important day in Alex Smith's recovery https://t.co/FFvoiUgPdBBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Mets: ☕️ + ⚾️ + 😂 This is a must watch...@JerrySeinfeld goes one-on-one with Howie Rose! Full Video 📽️: https://t.co/Tmr7ltVQ6p https://t.co/TvcRotzzbIBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @espnpodcasts: ICYMI: "Cap Talk" with Todd Radom and an amazing Friday night. Plus, more roasting of the new guy. LISTEN: https://t.co/QMHo7Meds2 https://t.co/aK668etu4uBeat Writer / Columnist
This season, man.Breaking: Zack Wheeler is being placed on the injured list with right shoulder fatigue, a source says. The IL move is retroactive to Friday, so the soonest he can return is July 23. That leaves Wheeler with two starts max before the trade deadline.Beat Writer / Columnist
The #Mets got some inopportune injury news ... https://t.co/WhWF9hgY6ZBlogger / Podcaster
