Sources: Mets dispatch top evaluator Omar Minaya to see Yankees prospect Deivi Garcia

The Mets are sending their most trusted evaluator, former GM Omar Minaya, to scout the Triple-A debut of Yankees pitching prospect Deivi Garcia on Monday night, according to major league sources.

