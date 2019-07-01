New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Omar Minaya to Scout Yankees Top Prospect Deivi Garcia
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 3m
According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have sent former GM and current talent evaluator Omar Minaya to scout the Yankees' top pitching prospect, Deivi Garcia.Garcia has been named the Ya
Tweets
-
RT @eboland11: Deivi Garcia, making his Triple-A debut tonight with Scranton, having some struggles. Allowed a run in the first inning, struck out two in a scoreless second, and allowed a two-run HR in the third.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @WheresKernan: Trade Trouble. My Column https://t.co/wUhpxfLEHcBlogger / Podcaster
-
Deivi Garcia is making his Triple-A debut right now in Scranton. And Omar Minaya is in attendance for the Mets. (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/pizlEt8NURTV / Radio Network
-
Thinking about buying 1987 Mets Cool Base® Basketball Jersey? Read our latest review of the product by Ramoncito R. https://t.co/afZrOGCCdC via @yotpoSuper Fan
-
Super Fan
-
Have a question for this week's episode of #AmazinAvenueTheShow? Drop it here, and we'll most likely answer it when we record tomorrow night.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets