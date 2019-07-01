New York Mets

Mets Merized
Omar Minaya to Scout Yankees Top Prospect Deivi Garcia

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 3m

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have sent former GM and current talent evaluator Omar Minaya to scout the Yankees' top pitching prospect, Deivi Garcia.Garcia has been named the Ya

