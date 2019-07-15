New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets had 50 years to plan, still screw up date of Mr. Met on the moon bobblehead giveaway

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Come on Mets, this is a week too late.  Should have done this last homestead, not after the anniversary. Add Mets Police to Apple News Zack Wheeler, you know, the Mets' trade bait in his walk year, to IL with shoulder fatigue

