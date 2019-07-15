New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Even More Netting Now: 538 on the dangers of all foul balls
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Here’s a pretty good read for the off-night. Basically, every four ball is dangerous. Between this and whatever the backpacks are up to, I don’t understand why anyone risks their life attending a baseball game. Stay home folks and Much More...
Tweets
-
Travis d’Arnaud had a .691 OPS and an 84 OPS+ with the Mets from 2016-2019. He was also hurt a lot. He was hitting .084 when the Mets released him. He was then claimed by the Dodgers who, after one game, traded him. Blaming the Mets here is the ultimate version of hindsight.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Thanks Mick! #LGM@MetsMerized Very interesting read. Well done.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Seems like nothing around the Mets seems to have worked the last three years.@ByMHarrington Of course he’s a bum with my Mets and looks amazing in another uniform.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets cut Travis d’Arnaud when he was 25 plate appearances into his return from a yearlong layoff from Tommy John surgery. Tonight against the Yankees, d’Arnaud hit three home runs, including the game-winner with the Rays down to their final strike.A change of scenery has been good for ex-Met Travis d'Arnaud https://t.co/MLzjPEpHJZ via @DPLennon https://t.co/NlZzbvAGc2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Travis d’Arnaud tonight: 3 HRs, 5 RBIs Hit a three run shot off of Chapman in the top of the 9th to put the Rays ahead 5-4.FINAL: Rays 5, Yankees 4Blogger / Podcaster
-
He's got charisma, polish, professionalism... and a whole 'nother level to tap into https://t.co/0vh4ELY6dJBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets