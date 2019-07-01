New York Mets

Mets Merized

MLB Rumor Roundup: Marcus Stroman Drawing Strong Interest

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 2m

Host Of Teams Scouting Jays' AceAccording to Bob Elliott of the Canadian Baseball Network, the following teams had scouts in the Bronx to watch Marcus Stroman on Sunday: the Yankees, Red Sox, Padr

Tweets