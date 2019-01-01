New York Mets

Potential ripple effects of trade candidate Zack Wheeler's injury

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said last Friday that the team needed to face its 'reality.' Part of that reality meant realizing their place in the standings and trading Zack Wheeler before the July 31 trade deadline. On Monday, those plans took a hit.

