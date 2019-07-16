New York Mets

The Mets Police
42732863_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: Gary G gets it done again

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Nice little win vs. the Cubs yesterday as my man Gary G scattered 8 hits in 7 and 2/3 with Ron Taylor finishing it off.  He got one of those stupid “save” stats that they invented this season for that.  Come on. Baseball is really broken.   Saves.  Th

Tweets