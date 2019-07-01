New York Mets

Mets Recall Jacob Rhame to Take Zack Wheeler’s Roster Spot

by: MMO News Desk Mets Merized Online 1m

Today, the Mets will recall RHP Jacob Rhame from Triple-A Syracuse.Rhame is currently appealing a two-game suspension from MLB that was handed down on April 24 and will be available tonight.

