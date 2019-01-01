New York Mets
Pete Alonso's Charming "English Muffin" Quote, Like Most Precious Things In Life, Was A Sham
by: Samer Kalaf — Deadspin 9s
Before Mets slugger Pete Alonso participated in the Home Run Derby during the all-star break, he earned a little moment with this seemingly off-the-cuff quip: “It doesn’t matter how much jelly you have in the jar, it’s about how you spread it on...
RT @StarTribune: Former Twins pitcher Frank Viola is ejected – for arguing balls and strikes with a "robot" umpire. https://t.co/9VfJw6ZgIyBlogger / Podcaster
Mets’ Pete Alonso gets a small taste of Matt Harvey Disease https://t.co/MKq8d53EltBlogger / Podcaster
🎧🚨 New Shea Anything! 🚨 🎧 @DougWilliamsSNY and @martinonyc present a "What If?" with Jacob deGrom's contract extension: https://t.co/rFPjKnL8DRTV / Radio Network
New Post: Jeff McNeil Named Mets Heart and Hustle Award Winner https://t.co/AVthxJAW69 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Former Met Travis d'Arnaud boosts Rays past the Yanks. #LGM #PinstripePride https://t.co/z3Qu6eEik5Blogger / Podcaster
Jeff McNeil is batting .366 (59-161) with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 23 RBI, 12 walks, a .424 OBP and a .571 SLG in 43 games on the road this year. His .366 road AVG is the best in the majors. DJ LeMahieu is second at .337. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
