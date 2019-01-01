New York Mets

Metsblog
44994048_thumbnail

This Buck Showalter analysis just one reason why he'd be perfect fit to manage Mets

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

After Travis d'Arnaud had stunned Aroldis Chapman and the Yankees on the greatest night of his baseball life, the type of night the Mets gave up on waiting for, Buck Showalter had an interesting take that served as a reminder he's available to...

Tweets