This Buck Showalter analysis just one reason why he'd be perfect fit to manage Mets
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
After Travis d'Arnaud had stunned Aroldis Chapman and the Yankees on the greatest night of his baseball life, the type of night the Mets gave up on waiting for, Buck Showalter had an interesting take that served as a reminder he's available to...
🎧🚨 New Shea Anything! 🚨 🎧 @DougWilliamsSNY and @martinonyc present a "What If?" with Jacob deGrom's contract extension: https://t.co/rFPjKnL8DRTV / Radio Network
New Post: Jeff McNeil Named Mets Heart and Hustle Award Winner https://t.co/AVthxJAW69 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Former Met Travis d'Arnaud boosts Rays past the Yanks. #LGM #PinstripePride https://t.co/z3Qu6eEik5Blogger / Podcaster
Jeff McNeil is batting .366 (59-161) with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 23 RBI, 12 walks, a .424 OBP and a .571 SLG in 43 games on the road this year. His .366 road AVG is the best in the majors. DJ LeMahieu is second at .337. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Very cool honor for Jeff McNeil. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
