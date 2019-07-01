New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jeff McNeil Named Mets Heart and Hustle Award Winner

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2m

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association named Jeff McNeil as the Mets 2019 Heart and Hustle Award winner.McNeil, 27, is hitting .349/.410/.515 with 24 doubles, triple, eight home

