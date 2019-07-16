New York Mets
Mets Trade Rumors: Rays have asked about Zack Wheeler
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 8m
New York Mets trade rumors are in full bloom and the Tampa Bay Rays are the latest to ask about pitcher Zack Wheeler. Maybe the most dangerous team in base...
Travis d’Arnaud is still walking on air. Totally euphoric today. Austin Meadows walks by him and shouts “best leadoff hitter in baseball!” TDA said that in addition to the 3 homers his 8 month old daughter said “dada” for the first time yesterday. Now that’s a day.Beat Writer / Columnist
Zack Wheeler on how his injury could affect a potential trade: "It could be bad timing...I'm just trying to get out there as soon as I can"TV / Radio Network
I don't think the heavy stuff is gonna come down for quite a while.TV / Radio Network
If Zack Wheeler cannot start before the Trade Deadline, I have no clue what teams might be willing to offer. Just absolutely horribly timed for the #MetsMinors
Updated Mets roster: •SP Zack Wheeler (shoulder fatigue) placed on 10-Day IL. •RP Jacob Rhame recalled. https://t.co/BorQq0xr0G #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
Damn BenGary, Keith and Ron when the Mets finally win another World Championship. https://t.co/TXvROmMKRKMinors
