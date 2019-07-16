New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets’ Pete Alonso gets a small taste of Matt Harvey Disease

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Uh oh.  This is how it starts   Remember when Matt was just a fun young man who did a segment in the park asking people about Matt Harvey?   I hope this is not a sign of things to come Polar Bear. Before Mets slugger Pete Alonso participated in the...

