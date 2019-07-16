New York Mets
Dwight Gooden spotted for first time since cocaine possession bust
by: Lia Eustachewich — New York Post 3m
Mets icon Dwight “Doc” Gooden was spotted out and about in New Jersey Tuesday morning for the first time since The Post broke the news of his arrest for cocaine possession. The retired
Tweets
Travis d’Arnaud is still walking on air. Totally euphoric today. Austin Meadows walks by him and shouts “best leadoff hitter in baseball!” TDA said that in addition to the 3 homers his 8 month old daughter said “dada” for the first time yesterday. Now that’s a day.Beat Writer / Columnist
Zack Wheeler on how his injury could affect a potential trade: "It could be bad timing...I'm just trying to get out there as soon as I can"TV / Radio Network
I don't think the heavy stuff is gonna come down for quite a while.TV / Radio Network
If Zack Wheeler cannot start before the Trade Deadline, I have no clue what teams might be willing to offer. Just absolutely horribly timed for the #MetsMinors
Updated Mets roster: •SP Zack Wheeler (shoulder fatigue) placed on 10-Day IL. •RP Jacob Rhame recalled. https://t.co/BorQq0xr0G #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
Damn BenGary, Keith and Ron when the Mets finally win another World Championship. https://t.co/TXvROmMKRKMinors
