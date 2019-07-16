New York Mets

The Mets Police
44996055_thumbnail

Apply for the Mets In Game Social Media Job so I can make fun of you during games!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Here’s a job posting for you. In-Game Social Media Coordinator – Mets We are looking to add a creative writer and Tweeter to join our Social Media team on a part-time basis. Candidates must have a deep and detailed knowledge of baseball and the Mets,

Tweets