New York Mets

North Jersey
44996658_thumbnail

NY Mets, Minnesota Twins announce lineups for Tuesday

by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk North Jersey 3m

Steven Matz (5-6, 4.89) will start in place of the injured Zack Wheeler for the Mets, while Michael Pineda (6-4, 4.56) will go for the Twins.

Tweets