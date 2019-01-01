New York Mets

Bleacher Report
44997168_thumbnail

Video: Zack Wheeler Talks Shoulder Injury and Return Timetable Amid Trade Rumors

by: Megan Armstrong Bleacher Report 2m

New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler is on the injured list with right shoulder fatigue, and Wheeler downplayed the injury to reporters Tuesday. "I mean, it doesn't really scare me," Wheeler said, according to MLB ...

Tweets